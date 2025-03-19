Derek Stingley Jr. Sounds Off on Texans Defense
The Houston Texans made sure to lock in their defensive cornerstone kicking off this year's offseason by signing cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a record-breaking three-year, $90 million deal to become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.
Stingley, proven to be one of the league's best at his position, was a major part of the Texans' defensive success last season –– landing first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, also being a major component of Houston's top-ten ranked passing defense. Now, he's on board the roster for the foreseeable future and ready to build on a highly successful 2024 campaign.
But when it comes to what Stingley expects to see from the Texans' defense focusing on the year ahead, he doesn't see a good season incoming from just him, but he has some strong confidence in Houston's unit as a whole.
Stingley spoke about what he sees in the Texans defense during his press conference following his record-breaking extension, making it clear that once the group gets their chemistry down, they'll be a force to stop.
"Just like any year, once we start on the field together, we start learning how people communicate. Once we get that down packed, I feel like we're going to be the standard," Stingley said, "We are the standard, really, but I feel like it's going to add another level of –– 'Nah, we're here. This is our defense. This is the way we play football.' I think it's going to be good.
The Texans have made some valuable reinforcements on the defensive end through the beginning parts of free agency. Bringing in names like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Sheldon Rankins, and Ronald Darby, could give this group the juice it needs to take that aspired next step to having an even more successful campaign on that side of the ball.
Of course, with any team making a flurry of changes through the offseason, the process of becoming an elite unit could have its respective growing pains, which could make for an interesting first month of the season or so in Houston. Yet, in due time, this defense has the contributors on the roster to form one of the best defenses in the league, and now has a certified lockdown corner leading the way.
Needless to be said, expect big things from the Texans' defense in 2025.
