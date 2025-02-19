Draft Expert Pins Texans to Reunite C.J. Stroud's College Connection
Heading into this year's draft season, the Houston Texans won't have a top-of-the-line first-round pick to swing on with their 25th-overall selection. However, that doesn't mean this team still can't land a big-time talent at the end of the first night of the draft in the event the board falls their way.
And in the latest predictions from draft expert Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network on how April's first round may inevitably fall, the Texans seemingly land a considerably strong talent despite their low position in the mix –– and one that would likely have a stamp of approval from C.J. Stroud
In Jeremiah's mock draft 2.0, the Texans pick up Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound pass catcher who could fill in as an impact slot receiver on day one.
"CJ. Stroud gets to reunite with his college teammate," Jeremiah wrote. "Egbuka’s professionalism and dependability would be a perfect fit in Houston. "
Amid the Texans' pending loss of Tank Dell for what looks to be the entire 2025 season alongside the uncertainty of what the future could hold for unrestricted free agent Stephon Diggs, the addition of Egbuka would be one to help iron out Houston's pass attack for not just the short-term, but hopefully for the long-term as well.
Egbuka had a strong season in 2024 with the Buckeyes, posting 81 catches, 1,011 yards, and 10 touchdowns on his way to winning the National Championship. It's also hard to ignore the numbers he put up two years ago with Stroud as his quarterback –– a season where he posted 74 catches with 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.
For the Texans offense, not only would the selection of Egbuka provide an additional spark to their passing attack, but it could make for an extra bit of chemistry by reuniting the former Ohio State duo.
It could be wishful thinking to expect Egbuka to be on the board near the end of the first round, but if the Texans have an opportunity available, it'll be hard to pass on.
