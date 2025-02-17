Texans Projected to Fill Glaring Need With 'Dream' Free Agent Signing
The Houston Texans were supposed to be the heir apparent to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC this past season, but things did not exactly go according to plan.
Yes, the Texans won their second straight AFC South division title, and sure, they captured a playoff victory for the second consecutive January, but it was blatantly obvious that Houston was not really a legitimate Super Bowl contender this past season.
One of the biggest reasons for the Texans' disappointing campaign was poor offensive line play, as quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times.
Houston definitely needs to patch up the trenches this offseason, but the problem is that it doesn't have a whole lot of money to spend.
However, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has still managed to identify a "dream" free-agent target for the Texans, linking them to Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez.
"Houston finds itself among the handful of teams pushing up against the cap, limiting the front office's spending power in free agency. However, a need on the offensive line will have to be addressed after the Texans allowed the most interior sacks (26) in the NFL this past season," Cameron wrote. "Hernandez, who went down early in 2024 with a knee injury, profiles as a cost-effective veteran with a high floor in pass protection."
Hernandez played in just five games this past year, but when healthy, he is a rock solid lineman who should absolutely provide Houston with a significant boost.
The 29-year-old also won't break the bank in free agency, actually making him a very viable candidate for the Texans.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Analyst Puts Houston Texans' Critical Weapon on Notice
READ MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Drops Bold Claim on New Coach
READ MORE: Houston Texans HC Provides Massive Update on Tank Dell
READ MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Potential 49ers Cut Candidate
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Bold Move in Free Agency