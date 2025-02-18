Houston Texans Legend Unveils New Stefon Diggs Details
Stefon Diggs is one of the most talked about storylines surrounding the Houston Texans entering the NFL offseason. In fact, it would probably be fair to say that he is the most talked about storyline.
After tearing his ACL just eight games into the 2024 season, Diggs is set to become a free agent this offseason. No one knows what the future holds for him with the Texans.
There has been a split within the fan base about Diggs' future. Some fans want to see Houston re-sign him and bring him back in 2025. Others would rather move on and try to add younger weapons for franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Also, there are some who do not think that Diggs even wants to stay with Houston.
A former Texans star and team legend has spoken out about Diggs' side of things. He thinks that the veteran wideout would love to be back with the team in 2025.
Andre Johnson recently spoke out about Diggs and his mindset entering the NFL offseason.
“You always want to see a great player come back,” Johnson said. “I think he loves the city and loves the organization from the feedback I’ve gotten from him.”
In the eight games he was able to play in Houston during the 2024 season, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was a valuable weapon for Stroud during those appearances.
With Tee Higgins now expected to be off the market, re-signing Diggs is likely a more attractive option. However, there is also one less name for wide receiver needy teams to target.
Most of this situation will likely have to do with the financial side of things. Bringing Diggs would make sense if it comes at the right price.
All of that being said, there is no telling what the offseason has in store between Diggs and the Texans. He could very well end up coming back for another year, but there is also a strong chance that he will take his talents elsewhere.
Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.
