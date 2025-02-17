Analyst Puts Houston Texans' Critical Weapon on Notice
One thing the Houston Texans didn't seem to lack heading into 2024 was weapons, but as the season progressed, we actually saw that they were relatively short on them.
Of course, season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell didn't exactly help, but the Texans' offense labored even when healthy, indicating that Houston lacks depth at the skill positions.
That includes tight end, where Dalton Schultz actually had an underwhelming season, leading to Randy Gurzi of Toro Times placing Schultz on notice for 2025 and beyond.
Gurzi noted that Schultz signed a three-year contract extension with the Texans after an impressive 2023 campaign, but did not live up to it in Year 1 of the deal.
"His first campaign under that deal was a letdown as Schultz had 53 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns," Gurzi wrote. "With the injuries to Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs, Houston needed Schultz to step up and he never really did. It's not likely he gets released in 2025 but the Texans could move on in 2026 and save $11.5 million. He'll get a chance to prove he should be kept around but he needs to show improvement."
Before last year, Schultz was widely regarded as a strength for Houston, especially considering that he was essentially C.J. Stroud's fourth option in the aerial attack.
However, for the money that Schultz is making, he certainly was disappointing in 2024, and if he performs that way again next season, Houston would absolutely have grounds to let him go before the final year of his pact.
We'll see if Schultz can step up and deliver in 2025.
