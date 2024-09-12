Familiar Face Re-Signs With Texans
In light of an injury to cornerback Jeff Okudah which leaves him placed on injured reserve, the Houston Texans make a set of moves to try and replace his impact.
On Wednesday, the team announced a set of roster moves after Okudah was placed on injured reserve, and one of which saw the Texans return a familiar face. Desmond King, a 29-year-old defensive back, is now set to place his fourth season in Houston.
The former All-Pro cornerback originally joined the franchise in 2021, at the start of the rebuild, where he's spent plenty of time on special teams for the Texans. King was released from the club in August as the team was cleaning up the roster.
A familiar face, King seems to be a viable option to replace the impact of Okudah. Over the course of his career, King has tallied 473 tackles while pulling down nine interceptions. Additionally, he's recovered seven fumbles, forced three fumbles, defended 35 passes and has 9.5 sacks with five total touchdowns scored.
King is a productive player, even if he was unable to make the roster this year. He's got a strong track record and even re-joined the Texans for seven games a season ago, after spending three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In those seven games, including three starts, King tallied 47 tackles and added an interception and two passes defended to his resume.
The Texans are preparing for a Week 2 battle against the Chicago Bears, facing highly-touted rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Texans' offense, led by second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud, should be just fine during the contest but will need the defense to back them up.
Houston proved capable of winning the time of possession, though the defense let up plenty of big plays during Week 1.
