Texans Sign Familiar CB to Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have added a familiar face to their practice squad.

Jared Koch

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jalen Mills (26) runs with the ball after his interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jalen Mills (26) runs with the ball after his interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have added defensive back Jalen Mills to their practice squad, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Mills, a previous member of the Texans before the season, was a part of Houston's 90-man roster who wound up playing a few preseason snaps for Houston before the 2025 campaign kicked off.

As a part of the 53-man roster cutdowns before the season, Mills would find himself among one of those casualties in the secondary, and would hit the free agent market ahead of Week 1's kickoff. Now, the Texans have decided to bring Mills back to their practice squad, as he'll now head back to Houston for a second stint.

The 31-year-old last suited up for the New York Jets during his 2024 season, playing in nine total games and starting in eight. Within that timespan, he posted 44 combined tackles, six passes defended, along with an interception and a fumble.

Before sticking with the Jets in 2024, Mills was on board with the New England Patriots for three seasons, then the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons before that.

Mills' best season likely came in 2017 while he was with Philadelphia, logging a career-high three interceptions and 14 passes defended, along with 64 tackles, and a defensive touchdown. Mills also has a Super Bowl ring to his name as a part of that 2017 run with the Eagles, taking down the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

As for his fit with the Texans, he'll likely remain on the Houston practice squad until there's a notable shift within the main roster's secondary core.

Currently, the Texans' starting secondary is held down by Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter at corner, with Calen Bullock and C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety, paired with Jalen Pitre filling in as the nickel. Backing them up is a combination of Tremon Smith, Jaylin Smith, and M.J. Stewart. Veteran Jimmie Ward has also remained out of the lineup for the past three weeks, residing on the Commissioner Exempt List.

