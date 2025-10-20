Texans Activate Two Players From IR Ahead of Seahawks Game
The Houston Texans will have two players making their season debuts during Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks after missing the first five games due to injury.
According to a team announcement, the Texans will be activating defensive end Denico Autry and safety Jaylen Reed from Injured Reserve.
Both Autry and Reed have been dealing with knee injuries that have kept them on the sidelines through five contests, but after five games and a bye week to get right, both defenders are ready to get into the mix on the road vs. Seattle.
Each was a full participant in practice with a questionable designation for Monday Night Football. Now, they're ready to go.
Texans Activate Denico Autry, Jaylen Reed From IR
Autry is heading into his second year with the Texans after signing onboard in the 2024 offseason. During his last season in Houston, he played in 10 total games to log 13 combined tackles, three sacks, and three passes defended.
As for Reed, he'll be making his official NFL debut vs. Seattle after being selected by the Texans in the sixth round of this summer's draft. He was a four-year safety at Penn State prior to being drafted and can fill in as a nice depth boost in an already solid secondary.
During his most recent season with Penn State, he played in 16 games to log 98 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, two sacks, and three interceptions.
Along with the move to activate both, the Texans also announced the release of defensive back Zion Childress–– the former Dallas Cowboys defender who was brought onto Houston's roster after seeing the secondary banged up in the first quarter of the season, and now finds himself off the main roster.
The Texans also opted to elevate defensive back D'Angelo Ross from the practice squad for their matchup vs. Seattle, further bolstering the depth of this secondary heading into a tough road battle.
Barring any unforeseen changes, expect to see Autry and Reed on the field for the first time in Lumen Field on MNF.
