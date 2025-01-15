Houston Texans Add New WR For Chiefs Game
The Houston Texans released wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Tuesday, a rather stunning move after just signing him toward the end of the regular season.
After parting ways with Johnson, the Texans needed another receiver on the roster, which is why they activated Jared Wayne from the practice squad ahead of their Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has announced.
Wayne appeared in three games for Houston during the regular season, which included the Texans' meeting with the Chiefs on Dec. 21. However, he didn't log a single catch during his playing time.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Pittsburgh, went undrafted in 2023, but landed with the Texans as a free agent.
He has remained on the practice squad for most of that time ever since and has yet to register a statistic on the NFL level.
Wayne spent four years at Pittsburgh between 2019 and 2022 and actually developed into one of teh better wide outs in the ACC by the end of his collegiate tenure.
During his final campaign with the Panthers in 2022, Wayne hauled in 60 receptions for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns, good for a robust average of 17.7 yards per catch.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher definitely has the physical attributes to play wide receiver on the NFL level, but he hasn't really gotten a real chance to showcase his talents.
Perhaps Wayne will get that opportunity against Kansas City this Sunday.
We'll see if the Texans can pull off the road upset.