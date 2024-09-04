Texans Daily

Texans Among Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings

The Houston Texans have a lot of hype going into the season. Where does that put them in the latest power rankings?

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are just a few days away from their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and expectations are at an all-time high.

After winning 10 games and making the playoffs last season, the Texans tried to improve their team in a few different ways.

They signed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive end Danielle Hunter to boost the front seven, they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and drafted Kamari Lassiter to be the team's cornerback next to Derek Stingley Jr. They're all expected to complement reigning Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud to form one of the best teams in the league.

That's why Bleacher Report placed the Texans at No. 4 in their latest power rankings.

"All aboard the Houston Texans hype train! After their surprise run to the postseason last year and their blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round, there isn't a more hyped team in 2024 than the Houston Texans. Partly, that's due to an aggressive offseason that included adding proven veterans on both sides of the ball in running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and edge-rusher Danielle Hunter. It's also partly due to the Texans having both the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in C.J. Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year in Will Anderson," Bleacher Report writes.

The only teams slotted above the Texans are the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans are hoping to go 1-0 to start the season when they face the Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

