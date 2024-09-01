Texans Star WR Reveals How He Got His Nickname
With the Houston Texans kicking off their 2024 NFL campaign in a little over a week away, wide receiver Tank Dell is mounting for a big season. The second-year Texans receiver broke out during his rookie season, 709 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 receptions.
Appearing in just 11 games, Dell is set to take a leap next year, even if it doesn't show statistically. Playing alongside Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins will take away from his numbers, though it'll make his explosive play shine even more.
Ahead of a potential breakout campaign, the former Houston Cougar explained the reasoning behind his nickname "Tank," during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Born by the name Nathaniel Jasper Dell, the star wideout goes by "Tank," of course.
“I had a big head, my momma said I had a tank head when I was younger,” Dell said on the show. “So she started calling me that probably when I was only like one years old or something like that. Then my whole family picked up on it. And my friends came around, they started hearing ‘Tank come here, Tank come here’ and then they’re picking up on it. Then after that, this is my name now.”
Calling Dell "Tank" given his size is quite ironic, too. The Texans receiver is one of the smallest players in the entire NFL with his 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame. He makes up for his frame with his explosive play, which was even highlighted by his lone preseason score heading into year two.
“I’m about to change (my name) legally," Dell continued. “Nathaniel, hate it. I hate it. Do I look like a Nathaniel bro?”
The promising receiver has his sights set high next season, which will be made easy behind superstar second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who will see a boost in production with even more talent surrounding him.
