Texans Reveal Team Captains for Season
The Houston Texans are less than a week away from their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and now they have their captains ready to lead them into battle.
The team announced that offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive back Jimmie Ward, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and veteran long snapper Jon Weeks are the captains going into the season.
Tunsil and Weeks have been captains before, and as some of the longest-tenured players for the franchise, it's no surprise to see them in this lineup.
Al-Shaair and Diggs, both of whom were acquired by the team over the offseason, have clearly made an early impression on their teammates as they voted them to the captaincy for their first seasons in Houston.
Veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward is also a captain for the second year in a row, joining Stroud and Anderson, who were also captains last year when they each won Rookie of the Year for offense and defense.
Now, they get to lead the Texans once again, which they hope will lead them to new heights.
