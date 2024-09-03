Texans Daily

Texans Reveal Team Captains for Season

The Houston Texans have their seven captains chosen.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / troy taormina-usa today sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and now they have their captains ready to lead them into battle.

The team announced that offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive back Jimmie Ward, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and veteran long snapper Jon Weeks are the captains going into the season.

READ MORE: Houston Texans WR Details Growth From Last Season

Tunsil and Weeks have been captains before, and as some of the longest-tenured players for the franchise, it's no surprise to see them in this lineup.

Al-Shaair and Diggs, both of whom were acquired by the team over the offseason, have clearly made an early impression on their teammates as they voted them to the captaincy for their first seasons in Houston.

Veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward is also a captain for the second year in a row, joining Stroud and Anderson, who were also captains last year when they each won Rookie of the Year for offense and defense.

Now, they get to lead the Texans once again, which they hope will lead them to new heights.

READ MORE: Texans LB Earns Praise from Draft Classmate

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Undrafted Free Agent 'Earned' Spot on 53-Man Roster

• Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback

• Texans Star WR Reveals How He Got His Nickname

Texans Rookies Reveal Number Changes

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News