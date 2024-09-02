Texans Rookies Reveal Number Changes
The Houston Texans are less than a week away from their regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and they are finalizing some changes before the year begins.
The team announced that rookie defensive backs Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock will change their jersey numbers.
Lassiter, a second-round pick out of Georgia, will go from No. 14 to 4. Meanwhile, Bullock, a third-round pick out of USC, is switching from No. 41 to 21.
Lassiter wears No. 4 after Tavierre Thomas wore it last season. Thomas now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bullock takes over No. 21 after Steven Nelson had it in 2023. Nelson announced his retirement back in June after playing nine years in the NFL, including his final two seasons with the Texans in 2022 and 2023.
Another defensive back, veteran Myles Bryant, is also switching from No. 30 to 27, which was worn by Alex Austin for three games last year.
The new jerseys will make their debut on Sunday when the Texans visit the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
