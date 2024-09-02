Texans Daily

Texans Rookies Reveal Number Changes

The Houston Texans are making some jersey changes before the regular season begins.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (14) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (14) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from their regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and they are finalizing some changes before the year begins.

The team announced that rookie defensive backs Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock will change their jersey numbers.

Lassiter, a second-round pick out of Georgia, will go from No. 14 to 4. Meanwhile, Bullock, a third-round pick out of USC, is switching from No. 41 to 21.

READ MORE: Texans Acquire Commanders Star in Mock Trade

Lassiter wears No. 4 after Tavierre Thomas wore it last season. Thomas now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bullock takes over No. 21 after Steven Nelson had it in 2023. Nelson announced his retirement back in June after playing nine years in the NFL, including his final two seasons with the Texans in 2022 and 2023.

Another defensive back, veteran Myles Bryant, is also switching from No. 30 to 27, which was worn by Alex Austin for three games last year.

The new jerseys will make their debut on Sunday when the Texans visit the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.

READ MORE: Texans Star Still Drives Same Car After Earning $90 Million

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback

• Texans Coach Details Important 'Bye Week' Before Season Starts

• Texans Star WR Reveals How He Got His Nickname

Texans Lose Case Keenum to Injury; What's Next?

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News