Houston Texans WR Details Growth From Last Season
The Houston Texans could be in for an incredible regular season as they team made strong roster improvements over the course of the offseason.
One thing that was proven during the preseason was the depth and talent in the wide receiver room. There was too much talent in the room, which was a good problem, though it was still a problem. Evidently, Noah Brown was cut and eventually picked up by the Washington Commanders.
Headlined by Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell, the wide receiver room has depth with John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and Steven Sims on the bench.
Hutchinson, in particular, feels like he has grown as a player, which helped him land one of the 53 roster spots ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
“Definitely, just winning in more of my feet," Hutchinson said. "That was something that kind of the coaches all challenged me on. Really stop being so handsy at the top of my routes, to just trust my feet. That’s really what I locked in on. I just locked in on just trusting my feet more with certain drills that I was doing over the offseason. I feel like it kind of showed a little bit.”
The second-year pro logged 16 appearances, making eight receptions on 19 targets for 90 yards. For Hutchinson, making the 53-man roster is a relief and allows him to ensure his focus is fully on the gridiron.
“Yeah, I mean, it feels amazing, honestly," Hutchinson said of making the roster. "A lot of my hard work paid off and they kind of saw the growth that they wanted to see in me. Which – that’s always a plus. And that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to grow, become a better player for this team. And also, just really doing something I love. So, any time I’m able to keep doing it, I’m happy.”
The wide receiver room, as mentioned is stacked. To make the final roster in a competitive position room is meaningful and rewarding, and now Hutchinson should play with a bit more confidence under his belt moving forward.
