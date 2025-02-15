Texans Legend Shares Thoughts on Stefon Diggs' Free Agency
Heading into the 2025 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans will have a big decision on their hands addressing the future of Stefon Diggs on their roster.
After his first season with Houston was cut short due to a brutal ACL tear eight games into the season, Diggs is now set to become an unrestricted free agent on the open market. And while he remained productive in his time with the Texans, at 31 years old coming off a significant knee injury, the situation could lead to some tough decisions being considered by the front office.
It's a tough call for the Houston brass. However, when asking former Texans and Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Johnson for his thoughts on Diggs' pending free agency, his clear preference would be to retain the star pass catcher.
"You always want to see a great player come back," Johnson said during an interview at Travis Scott's charity baseball game. "You hate to see what happened with him tearing his ACL. Even seeing what happened with Tank, those are the things you never want to see in the game of football. Two great players. Hopefully, Diggs is able to come back and continue to play here. I think he loves the city, loves the organization from the feedback I've gotten from him. We'll see what happens."
In his eight games suiting up for the Texans after being traded from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, Diggs posted 496 reception yards on 47 catches, hauling in four total touchdowns.
Obviously, it's not a full 17-game sample size. Yet, if Diggs can return from injury to continue posting 60 yards a game and a touchdown in every other, retaining his services in Houston could simply be a valuable presence to keep in the building for the Texans' passing attack.
Especially as Tank Dell likely takes a chunk of next season to recover from his gruesome leg injury, having a reliable second option for C.J. Stroud in 2025 could be critical to the sustainable success of Houston's offense.
At the right price and back to full health, Diggs may be the best candidate for the role. And perhaps for the best vote of confidence of all, he has the stamp of approval from the best receiver to ever take the field for the Texans.
Time will tell if Houston gets the deal done.
