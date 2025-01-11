Texans Rookie Drops Fearless Take Before Chargers Game
The Houston Texans are getting set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday, and while many of the Texans players were in the postseason last year, some are making their first appearance.
Take rookie safety Calen Bullock, for example.
Bullock has put together a brilliant debut campaign in Houston, racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery and 11 passes defended during the regular season.
The first-year defender is also showing no jitters in the lead-up to his first career playoff game and appears ready to get down to business against the Chargers.
"I'm very prepared for my first playoff game," Bullock said. "I think the guys around us who have been to the playoffs, they've been talking about it all week, just how it's going to be in the playoffs, and they've been preparing us, the coach has been preparing us, so we're ready to go."
Now that's a confident rookie.
Bullock, who played his collegiate football at USC, was selected by the Texans in the third round of the NFL Draft last spring.
The 21-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for Houston this year, and with fellow safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward sidelined, his role will be that much more important versus Los Angeles.
The Texans managed to win one playoff game last winter, routing the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round a week later.
Houston is hoping for a deeper run this time around, and Bullock may be at the center of it.