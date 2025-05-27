Houston Texans Make Major Decision on Second-Round Pick's Future
The Houston Texans have decided to keep second-round pick Aireontae Ersery at offensive tackle as he begins his NFL career.
“Really liked his tape in college at tackle,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He played left tackle, so we’ll start him out at tackle and see how he does there. My vision for him was always he can help us at tackle.”
Ersery started in 38 consecutive games at Minnesota at left tackle in his college career.
In free agency, the Texans added tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown. However, Houston only gave each a one-year deal.
After trading away star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, the Texans will look to Ersery as the long-term answer at left tackle.
“With Tae, we add a guy who brings that physicality, that mindset, that I really think helps offensive linemen be good at their job,” Ryans said. “He’s done a great job at playing left tackle and still has room to grow and develop. I’m excited about adding him.”
Ersery may not start in his rookie season with Robinson and Brown in front of him, but it's clear Ryans and the Texans' coaching staff have confidence in him as the left tackle of the future.
