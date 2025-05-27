Houston Texans WR Nico Collins Has Led NFL in Surprising Stat for Last 2 Years
Houston Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins is the only wide receiver to be in the top three in yards per route run over the last two seasons.
Collins was second in the 2023 season among qualified receivers with 3.37 yards per route run and third in the 2024 season with 3.07 yards per route run.
Collins is one of the NFL's most underrated receivers, and this stat proves that. With Stefon Diggs heading to the New England Patriots, Collins enters the season as the clear top receiver for the Texans.
Houston did add more at receiver to complement Collins, as they traded for Christian Kirk and drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
Collins has had his two best seasons with CJ Stroud as his quarterback. In 12 games in the 2024-25 campaign, Collins hauled in 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.
He is a deep threat, and with his frame at 6'4'' and 222 pounds, he is a great jump ball receiver.
The Texans have won back-to-back AFC South titles and will look for more playoff success in the 2025-26 season. Houston has won their Wild Card games in the past two seasons, but has fallen in the Divisional Round.
To make a deep run, the Texans will need Collins to remain a productive wide receiver for Stroud and the offense.
