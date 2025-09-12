Texans' C.J. Stroud Has Grim Fantasy Outlook for Week 2
During Week 1 of the NFL season and the first week of action for fantasy football, the Houston Texans likely didn't have too many players in your lineup winning your first games of the year. The offense faced an uphill battle throughout the day; Houston was one of three teams in the league to have failed to score a touchdown, and, in turn, didn't lead to many standout fantasy performances.
And while Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football should provide a perfect chance for the Texans to get right back on track offensively, for C.J. Stroud, it still might not be the most ideal setup from a fantasy perspective.
NFL.com's Michael Florio outlined a batch of quarterbacks worthy of being on the fantasy bench for Week 2, where Stroud landed right in that mix, largely due to his matchup against a challenging Tampa Bay defensive front.
"Stroud threw for 188 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in Week 1 against the Rams, who generated pressure over 40 percent of the time," Florio wrote. "The bad news for Stroud is that the Buccaneers generated pressure at a higher rate than the Rams last week. I have big concerns about Houston's offensive line and it ultimately hurting Stroud's production -- like it did last season. The Bucs may seem like an appealing matchup on paper, but until we see Stroud produce behind this line, I am not trusting it."
Stroud was among three of Florio's "sit 'em" quarterbacks– joined by Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers.
The offensive line in front of Stroud will be a major talking point heading into this one for the Texans, and rightfully so. Primetime on Monday night at Houston's home opener will be a chance to showcase what this revamped front is truly made of on the national stage, all while going against a matchup in the Bucs that has an underrated front seven led by Vita Vea, Haason Reddick, and Lavonte David.
The Texans will have a full week of practice to continue working out the chemistry within this offensive line, one that'll see a change at center in the form of Jarrett Patterson amid the recent injury to Jake Andrews. Starting right guard Ed Ingram also returned to practice on Thursday, which should be a step in the right direction for the outlook for Stroud's protection.
But if the turnout doesn't pan out in Stroud's favor, it's easy to see how his fantasy stock takes a dip.
Stroud did show in Week 1 that he was willing to do work on the ground, though, as he had five rush attempts for 32 yards, adding to his 19/27 passes through the air and an interception. That rushing upside does add to his fantasy appeal if he's to have a similar production on Monday.
However, if he opts to be more conservative in using his legs and faces pressure in the pocket again to take this offense's game plan off the tracks, it could be a long day for the Texans quarterback.
While the Texans certainly have a solid chance to come out with a win in Week 2 at home, keep expectations modest for Stroud in fantasy.