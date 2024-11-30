Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Has Sense of Urgency

C.J. Stroud is beginning to feel the weight of the season for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud holds himself to incredibly high standards for a second-year pro.

While Stroud hasn't played up to his standards as of late as the Texans have lost four of their last six games, he is still considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Earlier this week, Stroud was asked if he is too hard on himself.

“Maybe. I don’t know," Stroud said. "I like it. I believe that, that helps me get better and just have a sense of urgency. I try not to be a careless person and try to – because I know a lot of people depend on me on the field, off the field. So, I’ve got to definitely be smarter. So, yeah, I don’t think I – I try to have some grace with myself, but also at the same time, have that sense of urgency to know that I have to play better and get better for us to start winning more games.”

Stroud and the Texans didn't have much pressure last season with expectations very low. Now that they have established themselves as a threat in the AFC, that pressure is there, but the team is more than equipped to figure things out.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

