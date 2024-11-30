Texans' C.J. Stroud Has Sense of Urgency
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud holds himself to incredibly high standards for a second-year pro.
While Stroud hasn't played up to his standards as of late as the Texans have lost four of their last six games, he is still considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Earlier this week, Stroud was asked if he is too hard on himself.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards
“Maybe. I don’t know," Stroud said. "I like it. I believe that, that helps me get better and just have a sense of urgency. I try not to be a careless person and try to – because I know a lot of people depend on me on the field, off the field. So, I’ve got to definitely be smarter. So, yeah, I don’t think I – I try to have some grace with myself, but also at the same time, have that sense of urgency to know that I have to play better and get better for us to start winning more games.”
Stroud and the Texans didn't have much pressure last season with expectations very low. Now that they have established themselves as a threat in the AFC, that pressure is there, but the team is more than equipped to figure things out.
READ MORE: Trevor Lawrence Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Texans Game
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations
• Texans Reveal Mindset, Areas of Improvement
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards
• Will Anderson Jr. Continues To Headline Texans' Injury Report