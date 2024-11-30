Texans Daily

Texans Reveal Mindset, Areas of Improvement

The Houston Texans are looking to execute in the final weeks of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their December slate, where games matter a little bit more than the rest of the season.

The first few months of the season from training camp until November have been all about establishing an identity, but now it's time to execute and win when games matter most.

“Smashmouth, S.W.A.R.M. mentality," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said when asked about the team's brand. "You can go on and on. I mean, explosive and I think we’ve aced a lot of those things, but it’s the in between, the when they do play whatever coverage and it’s not there, just taking the check down. Or – I’m talking for myself and just the little fundamentals of the game, I think, as well, we can get better at."

The Texans have executed their mission statement at times throughout the season, but it hasn't been as consistent as they had hoped. With little room for error, they have to rest on their laurels and find a way to win.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Published
Jeremy Brener
