Texans Reveal Mindset, Areas of Improvement
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their December slate, where games matter a little bit more than the rest of the season.
The first few months of the season from training camp until November have been all about establishing an identity, but now it's time to execute and win when games matter most.
READ MORE: Are Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry Going to Play in Texans-Jaguars?
“Smashmouth, S.W.A.R.M. mentality," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said when asked about the team's brand. "You can go on and on. I mean, explosive and I think we’ve aced a lot of those things, but it’s the in between, the when they do play whatever coverage and it’s not there, just taking the check down. Or – I’m talking for myself and just the little fundamentals of the game, I think, as well, we can get better at."
The Texans have executed their mission statement at times throughout the season, but it hasn't been as consistent as they had hoped. With little room for error, they have to rest on their laurels and find a way to win.
READ MORE: Trevor Lawrence Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Texans Game
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations
• NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Titans Loss
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards
• Will Anderson Jr. Continues To Headline Texans' Injury Report