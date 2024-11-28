Texans Daily

Texans Going All Out Before Bye Week

The Houston Texans have one game before their bye.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Daryl Worley (35) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are celebrating Thanksgiving today, but they also have their sights set on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 13 matchup.

With one game before their annual bye, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans hopes to get the most out of his team before getting a week's worth of rest.

“Our mindset right now is just everything we got on Jacksonville," Ryans said. "We use the phrase, ‘empty the tank’. Give it all you got because after this it is literally a one game season, and we can think about the rest later. That is kind of where all of us are. I would say I haven’t even realized it until someone told me this week that we have really been going from the Hall of Fame game to now. Which is probably the longest stretch I have gone through a season. It seems so far out there that it is hard to even get there yet. We have to do everything we can to get a W on Sunday.”

Kickoff between the Texans and Jaguars is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.

