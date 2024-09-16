C.J. Stroud Sends Positive Message to Caleb Williams After SNF
Sunday Night Football in Week 2 featured two of the brightest young quarterbacks the NFL has to offer. C.J. Stroud used the 2023 season -- his rookie year -- to prove capable of winning games while posting incredible numbers. Caleb Williams entered the matchup with one game under his belt.
Stroud got the better of the two young quarterbacks, but that was to be expected as he has the better team and more experience under his belt. Not only did Williams take the loss, but the reigning No. 1 overall pick took seven sacks. He completed 23 of his 37 passes, throwing for 174 yards and two interceptions.
Through two games, Williams has yet to throw his first passing touchdown in the NFL. Constantly under pressure and scrambling for his life, the Bears quarterback only helped Chicago to score 13 points in the contest.
The potential is certainly there for Williams, but the Bears will have to put adequate pieces around him to realize that potential. Stroud -- a proven young quarterback -- had words of encouragement for the USC product after the game.
After the Texans' victory, Stroud and Williams met mid-field and exchanged words. After the game, Stroud revealed what he told the high-potential Bears quarterback.
"I just told him, ‘Everything that got you here is going to take care of you in the long run. Don’t put your head down, don’t let a hard time humble you and just keep going. It’s not going to be easy, but you got picked at No. 1 for a reason, because they trust in you and believe in you.’ I wish him the best, but I definitely think he’ll be better as he goes on,” Stroud explained.
The two quarterbacks were selected top two in the two most recent draft classes, and it's pure class between one another. It's not often a rookie has as much success as Stroud did during his inaugural NFL campaign, and most debuts go similarly to Williams'.
Stroud and his squad head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record, and they are looking to build on that on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
