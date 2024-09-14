Texans Aren't Underestimating Bears QB Caleb Williams
The Houston Texans are preparing to face off against Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on Sunday Night Football.
Though Williams failed to crack 100 passing yards in his debut against the Tennessee Titans, the Texans aren't underestimating him because they know his capabilities.
“Very talented, very talented young man," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "Obviously just from a limited NFL and from a scheme and obviously what we’re seeing between preseason and last week. All of us have kind of gone back a little bit to college to see the things he did well there. I think the word is near elite at making throws out of the pocket. Very very good and can arm talent all day long. When he gets loose, it’s what he wants to do and obviously from college even from some snaps we’ve seen in the league so far, he has a real talent to make real plays and make throws outside the pocket. I would say that’s the most dangerous he’s been, but very very good young player.”
The Texans know Williams will eventually have things click, much like what happened with C.J. Stroud last season. They just don't know when that will be, and they hope it doesn't happen this week.
Williams may not be the great quarterback he's projected to become right now, but that doesn't mean the Texans shouldn't take him seriously.
