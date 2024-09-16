Tyreek Hill Takes Weird Shot at Texans’ C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans are underway with a primetime contest against the Chicago Bears -- as two highly-touted, young quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams are facing off. The two young quarterbacks have plenty of potential to be the future faces of the league, and Stroud has already proven he can win football games.
In the Sunday night contest, Stroud helped the Texans build a 13-3 lead over the Bears with halftime looming, including a touchdown pass to star wide receiver Nico Collins. He also had an electric scramble and completion which went viral on social media.
Plays like the one above garner plenty of hype around Stroud, which can be backed up both in the box score and win column. While leading the Texans to 10 wins during his rookie season, the Ohio State product tallied 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns during his first NFL campaign.
One NFL superstar, in particular, is trying to dampen the noise around Stroud. Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill took an odd shot at the Texans quarterback on social media on Sunday night.
"If I didn’t watch football twitter will have you thinking [Stroud] should have the same hype as mahomes," Hill wrote on X.
Hill and the Dolphins took a crushing 31-10 defeat on Thursday, freeing up the wide receiver's Sunday night to enjoy some football. It seems like a weird time to take a shot at Stroud, who currently has his team leading with halftime nearing.
In the Sunday night contest, Stroud has posted 144 yards and a touchdown while completing 12 of his 15 pass attempts with plenty of game left to go. He's having a solid game at the break, and a strong second half could help him lead Houston to a 2-0 start to the season.
