Texans Reveal Final Injury Report vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears could dodge a few Houston Texans in their Week 2 matchup.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs with the ball on a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are going into their Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears with a nearly flawless bill of health. However, a few players come into the weekend with injuries.

Defensive back M.J. Stewart is set to miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) and center Juice Scruggs (groin) are questionable after being limited in Thursday's practice and not participating on Friday.

If the Texans don't have Pierce for the game against the Bears, it's likely that the team would activate Cam Akers for the game. Akers was a healthy scratch last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Should Scruggs sit, it would cause some reshuffling around the offensive line. When Scruggs was injured last year, fellow rookie Jarret Patterson would fill in at center. Patterson made seven starts in his rookie season last year.

Hopefully the Texans will have them both for the game, but if they don't they will be prepared and move forward.

Kickoff between the Bears and Texans is set for 7:20 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on NBC or Peacock.

