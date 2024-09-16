Fight Breaks Out After Texans’ Hit on Bears’ Caleb Williams
The Houston Texans' Sunday night battle against the Chicago Bears has been quite a battle on both sides. With only one touchdown being scored by each offense. Still, the Texans entered the fourth quarter with a 19-10 lead over the Bears.
The two young quarterbacks -- C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams -- were the talk of the game. Both have plenty of young potential. Stroud and the Texans have sky-high expectations as he proved capable of winning games in 2023. Williams enters the league with plenty of anticipation as the No. 1 overall pick in the most recent draft.
Despite being fresh in the league, the Bears have plenty of support for their quarterback. The rookie quarterback took a rough hit from a Texans defender, which sparked a fight as the Bears went to bat for their franchise talent.
Punches were thrown, and it's a show of support for Williams, despite him playing in only the second NFL game of his career. His Bears teammates had his back, but the Texans weren't going to let the fight slide, either.
With the skirmish aside, the Texans look to use the fourth quarter to close out the football game, leading as time winds down.
