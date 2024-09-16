Texans' AFC South Lead Grows After Bears Game
The Houston Texans are 2-0 after beating the Chicago Bears 19-13 on Sunday Night Football.
The Texans are one of nine teams to win their first two games, but they are the only team in the NFL to have a two-game lead in the division through as many weeks.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have each lost their first two games, giving them 0-2 holes to dig out of to start the season.
READ MORE: Texans Stay Undefeated, Beat Bears on SNF
Having a multi-game lead in the division this early is something the Texans should take advantage of. The easiest way to make the playoffs is to win inside the division, and the Texans are already off to a strong start.
There are still 15 games to go and a lot of football left to be played, but the Texans are on the right track if they want to return to the playoffs.
The Texans will hope to extend their AFC South lead when they visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
READ MORE: Nico Collins Gives Texans Lead With Huge Touchdown Over Bears
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Reveal Final Injury Report vs. Bears
• Tyreek Hill Takes Weird Shot at Texans’ C.J. Stroud
• Texans Aren't Underestimating Bears QB Caleb Williams
• Fight Breaks Out After Texans’ Hit on Bears’ Caleb Williams