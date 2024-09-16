Texans Daily

Texans' AFC South Lead Grows After Bears Game

The Houston Texans now have a big lead in the AFC South standings.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) celebrates with defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) after a sack during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are 2-0 after beating the Chicago Bears 19-13 on Sunday Night Football.

The Texans are one of nine teams to win their first two games, but they are the only team in the NFL to have a two-game lead in the division through as many weeks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have each lost their first two games, giving them 0-2 holes to dig out of to start the season.

Having a multi-game lead in the division this early is something the Texans should take advantage of. The easiest way to make the playoffs is to win inside the division, and the Texans are already off to a strong start.

There are still 15 games to go and a lot of football left to be played, but the Texans are on the right track if they want to return to the playoffs.

The Texans will hope to extend their AFC South lead when they visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.

