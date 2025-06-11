Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Shares First Impressions of Nick Chubb
The Houston Texans added a big name to their backfield earlier this week with their newest signing of former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, brought on to a 1-year, $5 million deal as an intriguing piece to acquire for this offense ahead of next season.
Chubb, who's been a mainstay in the Browns' backfield for the past eight years, could be a massive addition into this Texans offense for 2025, and act as a super appealing one-two punch next to Joe Mixon already within this running back room.
And for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, he's one of the many in the building seemingly elated to have Chubb in the fold.
"He's a great player. I met him today for the first time," Stroud said during day two of Texans minicamp. "I told him I've been respecting his game since he was in college, think he was a great back, and I think he could do some great things for us. I actually didn't recognize him when I walked in. He's very quiet. I kind of got nervous, because he's been a baller since I was a kid, but I'm very excited to have him."
Stroud, who now enters his third year with Houston, will now have the luxury of Chubb being included within his intriguing arsenal of weapons surrounding him in this Texans' offense.
While not the most dominant threat in the receiving game to be a significant target for Stroud, as a dominant rusher on the ground when healthy and a strong blocker in pass protection, there's a clear utility for the former Browns running back next to Mixon. And in turn, acts as a major aid for Houston's signal caller next season.
If this Texans running game, led by their new two-headed beast, can get going early, it could make for a vastly different outcome on the offensive side of the ball for Houston compared to what was showcased last season.
