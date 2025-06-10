Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Apparently Has a New Favorite Target
The Houston Texans have retooled their receiving corps this offseason, which means that quarterback C.J. Stroud must adjust to all of the fresh faces.
Well, it appears that Stroud is already developing a rapport with one of the Texans' new wide receivers, as he is spending a whole lot of time throwing to rookie Jayden Higgins at minicamp.
Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle was on site documenting Stroud's work with Higgins on Tuesday, and he made it abundantly clear that the two were already connecting on a level that will scare AFC South opponents.
Just check out this slick one-handed grab by Higgins on a perfect back-shoulder throw from Stroud.
Evidently, Stroud was targeting Higgins a whole lot throughout practice, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given that Higgins stands 6-foot-4.
The Texans actually selected a pair of Iowa State wide outs in the NFL Draft, with Higgins going to Houston in the second round and Jaylin Noel being nabbed one round later.
After losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and with Tank Dell slated to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury, it's definitely important for Stroud to forge a bond with his new pass-catchers, ranging from Higgins to trade acquistion Christian Kirk.
But there seems to be something special about Higgins, who hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign in 2024.
Perhaps Nico Collins will have some competition in terms of touches next fall.
