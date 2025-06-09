Houston Texans Fans Offer Surprising Reaction to Nick Chubb News
The Houston Texans are reportedly signing former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, one of the most high-profile names remaining on the free-agent market.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb was an electrifying force in his heyday, racking up four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. His best season came during the latter year, when he rattled off 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
However, Chubb has been leveled by injuries over the last couple of seasons, starting with a devastating knee injury in September 2023 followed by a broken foot this past December.
As a result, the 29-year-old is not quite the same elite rusher he once was a few years ago, which has Texans fans feeling a bit iffy about the move.
While some Houston fans are certainly happy about the news, others are obviously approaching things with much more caution.
Chubb played in eight games last season, missing time early on while recovering from his 2023 injury and then suffering the broken foot during the second half. During his time on the field, he rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
That's certainly a far cry from the numbers Chubb dialed up earlier in his career, like when he averaged five yards per carry over better over his first five fully healthy campaigns. That included averaging 5.6 and 5.5 yards per attempt back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021.
Perhaps Chubb will be able to provide some extra juice in the Texans' backfield, but there is definitely reason to be wary of the addition.
