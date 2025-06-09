Texans WR Already Reaping Dire Consequences for Head-Scratching Decision
The Houston Texans have certainly revamped their wide receiving corps this offseason, adding numerous new pieces to their wide receiver room.
Thanks to the departure of Stefon Diggs and a devastating knee injury to Tank Dell that will keep him out for all of 2025, the Texans have been forced to improvise on a budget.
They have done just that by swinging a trade for Christian Kirk and signing receivers Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios in free agency. Not only that, but Houston selected a pair of Iowa State wide outs in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
However, one of the Texans' offseason pickups has already made a head-scratching move that has put him in a precarious position: Berrios.
Berrios, who is recovering from a torn ACL, had a chance to make an impression at Houston's organized team activities, but instead, he sat out, resulting in some rather dire consequences for the 29-year-old veteran. At least that's what Devon Platana of House of Houston believes.
"Berrios' lack of OTA participation potentially saw him surpassed on the depth chart by rookie playmakers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins," Platana wrote. "The first-year duo has all of the tools to make an immediate impact, and likely has more upside than their veteran counterpart returning from a major injury."
While OTAs are entirely voluntary, it would obviously behoove players joining new teams to be present, especially when their roster spot isn't even guaranteed.
Berrios — who is more of a special teamer than anything else — is far from a world beater at the position, as he has never even achieved 500 receiving yards in a single campaign since entering the league in 2018. Last season, in fact, he didn't log a single catch in six games before getting injured.
Both Higgins and Noel seem like much better options for the Texans both in 2025 and the future, and now, Berrios has put himself in a position where he may have to knock Houston's socks off in training camp and preseason in order to solidify a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
