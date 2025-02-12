Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed With Brutal Prediction
The Houston Texans entered the 2024 NFL season with massive expectations, thanks much in part to what was a brilliant rookie campaign from quarterback C.J. Stroud the year prior.
Stroud was even labeled a potential MVP candidate heading into 2024, but he ultimately had a very underwhelming year, throwing for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87.
There was a lot of blame to go around. The offensive line was horrific, and the Texans ended up firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
However, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated doesn't see a whole lot changing for Stroud in 2025 and wonders if the former No. 2 overall pick may actually be the issue.
"The Texans will not see C.J. Stroud improve upon his rookie season numbers in 2025, despite the transition to Nick Caley as offensive coordinator," Orr wrote in a predictions piece. "We’re seeing a lot of the blame placed on Bobby Slowik for an inability to push the needle offensively. But now that the Texans have a new coordinator, we may finally be able to parse out the blame properly."
Yeesh. That's a rough prediction for Stroud, who took the football world by storm when he totaled 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks during his first season.
There is no question that Stroud didn't look quite the same this past year, regardless of all of the problems that existed around him. It's entirely possible that the bulk of his struggles were simply due to the rest of the league having a full year of film on him, so now, Stroud will have to adjust.
