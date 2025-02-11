Houston Texans Named Top Destination for Chiefs Pro Bowler
The Houston Texans have several holes heading into the offseason, but perhaps none are more glaring than their blatant need for offensive line help.
The Texans had one of the worst offensive lines in football this past season, and they particularly need some help at the guard position.
Not surprisingly, Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has named Houston one of the top potential landing spots for Kansas City Chiefs star Trey Smith in free agency.
"One of the biggest ways the Texans can relieve some of the pressure on their young quarterback, C.J. Stroud, is to continue running the football," Brooke wrote. "Joe Mixon may have rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns, but the Texans ranked just 31st in run block win rate this season, making things that much harder for the veteran running back."
Brooke notes that the Texans have some financial issues, but that they can free up some cap space by making some cuts and restructuring some contracts.
Smith just completed his fourth NFL season, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance after registering a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
However, the 25-year-old was terrible in the playoffs, posting a 40.8 pass-blocking grade and looking completely lost in the Super Bowl (then again, so did the Chiefs' entire team).
The question is whether or not Smith's shoddy postseason showing will affect his price tag in free agency, and if the Texans would be willing to pay it.
Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024, so Houston definitely needs to do something to rectify the issue.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: ESPN Reveals Texans' Biggest Offseason Priority
READ MORE: Texans Land Dynamic Defender in Puzzling Trade Proposal
READ MORE: Cooper Kupp Trade Update Could Bode Well for Texans
READ MORE: Brother of NFL Star Named Houston Texans RB Option
READ MORE: Houston Texans Receive Major Stefon Diggs Prediction