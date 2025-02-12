Former Texans OC Lands With Dolphins
Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has found a new home ahead of the 2025 season.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Slowik will be joining the Miami Dolphins as their new senior passing game coordinator.
Slowik, 37, was the Texans' offensive coordinator for two seasons from 2023 to 2024 and even got some head coaching looks after his first year at the helm.
During his first season as Houston's offensive coordinator, C.J. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year, Houston had a top-12 ranked offense for yards gained and a top-13 ranked scoring offense in 2023, and eventually helped lead the Texans to their eventual Wild Card appearance and victory.
However, in 2024, things stalled for the Texans and their offense compared to the season before. They became the league's 22nd-best offense for yards gained and 19th for scoring offense; enough to stamp another Wild Card win in the books, but still took a few steps back.
As a result, Slowik, things changed quickly. He and the Texans parted ways after two seasons, with Houston bringing in Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley to be the next man for the job.
But now, Slowik is back on his feet and lands in another offensive unit next to a familiar face.
Slowik joins the Dolphins' offensive staff alongside head coach Mike McDaniel, someone who he has an extensive history with thanks to their time together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2022, and Washington Redskins from 2011 to 2012.
After a bumpy 8-9 finish in Miami, time will tell if Slowik can be a catalyst in the Dolphins' hopes of reviving a once explosive and dangerous offense.
