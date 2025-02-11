Texans Land Dynamic Defender in Puzzling Trade Proposal
The Houston Texans captured a second straight AFC South division title and won a playoff game on the strength of their defense this year, so will they choose to double down on defense in the offseason?
Chad Reuter of NFL.com at least thinks the Texans will do it in the NFL Draft, as he has Houston trading up 12 spots to acquire the 13th overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. He then projects the Texans to select Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker at that spot.
"The Texans showed they are willing to make a big move for a special player when they traded up for Will Anderson Jr. two years ago," Reuter wrote. "Walker can blitz, play the run at the second level and line up on the edge. Houston sends its first-, second- and third-round selections to Miami for this pick and a fourth-rounder."
While Walker would certainly be a phenomenal get, it just doesn't seem like Houston would move up that far to take a defensive player when it has so many other critical needs offensively.
The Texans are entering the offseason with massive holes along their offensive line, and they also badly need more weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Yes, Houston can try to address those needs in free agency, but the problem is that the Texans don't have a whole lot of cap room, meaning they may have to fill the gaps in the draft.
Walker is definitely an outstanding prospect and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He is a tantalizing edge rusher, for sure.
But again, Houston has far too many other areas of need to trade substantial draft capital for another defender. It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
