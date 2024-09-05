Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts
The Houston Texans don't get their regular season underway until Sunday, and they are doing so on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Heading into the second year with head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the sky is the limit for the Texans.
With limited restrictions from players on the injury report, Ryans is happy with the work the team has been able to put in leading up to the Week 1 contest.
“Yeah, really excited about this week," Ryans said. "Excited to prepare for the Colts, big-time matchup for us, so we’re really looking forward to it. Had a really good day of work today. Our first one prepping for the Colts, so excited about. All of our guys are out there, available, working, excited about the work that we put in today.”
Playing the Colts is an interesting first challenge for the Texans. Building off a ten-win season, including a playoff victory, Houston is taking on a division opponent in the Colts. Indianapolis is also playing a second-year quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who has limited experience at the NFL level after hardly playing his rookie season -- due to a season-ending injury.
Limited film on Richardson might pose an issue for the Texans as Ryans and his staff focus on preparing for the Colts.
“As we prepare, we look at everything, we look at everything. I know Richardson had a sample size of plays, not many," Ryans said. "So, he’s still a young player in this League, still has a lot ahead of him, a lot of ball ahead of him. But we just go off of what we see. That’s all we can do. Focus on what we’ve seen on tape and try to work from there.”
The Texans are looking to get off to a quick start on the season after compiling talent around Stroud, going all in while the star quarterback is on his rookie contract.
