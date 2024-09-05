Texans DB Misses First Practice Ahead of Colts Matchup
The Houston Texans kick off their 2024 NFL campaign in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
In the AFC South battle, the Texans' defense has the opporutnity to face a few dynamic offensive talents, testing that side of the ball early. They will be playing with star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., too, as he wasn't listed on the team's initial injury report after dealing with an ankle injury during most of the preseason.
Here's the full extend of the Texans' injury report on Wednesday:
- Did Not Participate — Safety M.J. Stewart (knee)
This is about as forgiving as an NFL injury report can be. Training camp is plenty on a player's body, as well as preseason to follow. To only be without the team's backup safety is quite a blessing for the team's Week 1 contest.
While he's not listed on the injury report -- one Texans star player will be absent in the season opener, however. Denico Autry, a defensive lineman who is suspended for a failed Performance-Enhancing Drug test.
Still, Houston will be mostly healthy as they travel to Indianapolis to open up what should be quite an impressive 2024 campaign in the NFL. Led by second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans should be able to compete at the highest level in the AFC, health-willing.
As mentioned, the Colts will be an interesting test for the Texans. They've got an intruiging young quarterback with very few reps and starts under his belt spanning back from the high school level.
The divisional matchup should help the Texans start the 2024 campaign right, and a solid, forgiving injury report will play into that, too.
