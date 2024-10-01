Texans QB C.J. Stroud Had 'Big Day' in Win vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off one of his better performances as his team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.
In the win, Stroud threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, earning praise from head coach DeMeco Ryans.
READ MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans 'Proud' of Rookie DB's Performance
“C.J. did a really nice job today of going through his progressions," Ryans said. "I thought our protection was better today. He had a lot of time to make those reads. He had a lot of time to escape the pocket and make the plays he needed to make. He did a good job of keeping his eye downfield and finding the open receiver. Credit to C.J., over 300 yards passing, two touchdowns. Big day for him. We're not here in this position without C.J. and what he was able to do today.”
Stroud and the Texans offense struggled in the previous two weeks, but bounced back against the Jaguars, proving that the second-year pro wasn't a fluke a year ago.
If the Texans are going to continue winning, Stroud has to stay playing at a high level. If he does, the Texans could be well on their way back at the top of the AFC South standings at the end of the season and onto the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• C.J. Stroud Leads Texans' Game-Winning Drive Over Jaguars
• Texans Beat Jaguars After Last-Minute TD
• Nico Collins Gives Texans Lead Over Jaguars With TD