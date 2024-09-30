Texans Still Not Perfect Despite Win vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans may have come out of Week 4 with a 24-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium, but the victory was far from smooth.
It took until the final seconds for the Texans to retake the lead, but Houston didn't do itself any favors throughout the game with the penalties the team committed.
Houston committed 12 turnovers for 93 yards in the win, and coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't thrilled about that aspect of the game.
“The penalties that bug me the most that we have to get off of our tape and off of our team is the mental penalties," Ryans said. "Those are the ones I can't stand, and I can't go for. We have to play smart. If we want to be a good football team, we have to play the game smart."
The Texans are a good team with a 3-1 record through four weeks, but they won't be able to get away with making these kinds of mistakes against the better teams that will appear on the schedule down the line.
Houston has to clean this up before the Buffalo Bills come down here in Week 5 if they want to beat one of its fellow playoff contenders in the AFC.
