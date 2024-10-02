Texans Daily

Texans Turning Page Quickly Ahead of Bills Game

The Houston Texans are getting focused for the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) hugs Houston Texans owner Cal McNair after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) hugs Houston Texans owner Cal McNair after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have many reasons to be happy with where they are at 3-1 through four games, including two divisional wins.

However, they are not satisfied as they go into their Week 5 matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are coming off a tough loss on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, so they are expected to be very hungry for a win. The Texans, looking to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the AFC, are equally as hungry to claim victory.

"It's a marathon. Got to get ready for every week," Texans wide receiver Nico Collins said after the Jacksonville Jaguars game. "Every week matters. Got this dub in this division at home. No better feeling. Getting ready for next week. It's Buffalo. It's another big matchup. Just have fun and be us. Let's not make the moment bigger than what it is.”

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10?

The Texans have that taste of being in the postseason, so they know what it takes to get there. It requires immense focus for each game, because unlike other sports, every game counts in the NFL. With only 17 chances to get the best record possible, the Texans have to take advantage when facing off against a team each week because that's the ticket to the playoffs.

The Texans won't underestimate any opponent, especially not the Bills, who come into the game as one of the best teams in the league.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Beat Jaguars After Last-Minute TD

• Texans Still Not Perfect Despite Win vs. Jaguars

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans 'Proud' of Rookie DB's Performance

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Had 'Big Day' in Win vs. Jaguars

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News