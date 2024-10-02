Texans Turning Page Quickly Ahead of Bills Game
The Houston Texans have many reasons to be happy with where they are at 3-1 through four games, including two divisional wins.
However, they are not satisfied as they go into their Week 5 matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills are coming off a tough loss on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, so they are expected to be very hungry for a win. The Texans, looking to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the AFC, are equally as hungry to claim victory.
"It's a marathon. Got to get ready for every week," Texans wide receiver Nico Collins said after the Jacksonville Jaguars game. "Every week matters. Got this dub in this division at home. No better feeling. Getting ready for next week. It's Buffalo. It's another big matchup. Just have fun and be us. Let's not make the moment bigger than what it is.”
READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Texans Top 10?
The Texans have that taste of being in the postseason, so they know what it takes to get there. It requires immense focus for each game, because unlike other sports, every game counts in the NFL. With only 17 chances to get the best record possible, the Texans have to take advantage when facing off against a team each week because that's the ticket to the playoffs.
The Texans won't underestimate any opponent, especially not the Bills, who come into the game as one of the best teams in the league.
