Texans Beat Jaguars After Last-Minute TD

The Houston Texans are victorious against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 24-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

The game came down to the final seconds where C.J. Stroud threw a one-yard touchdown to running back Dare Ogunbowale to end a nine-play, 69-yard drive to take the lead.

The Texans had no problem racking up yards on offense, but points were hard to come by. Luckily, they escape against the Jags with just enough on the scoreboard.

The Texans were led by wide receiver Nico Collins, who caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Cam Akers was the leading rusher, filling in for the injured Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, logging 53 yards on 13 carries.

For the Jaguars, rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. had six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The win for the Texans improves their record to 3-1, including a 2-0 mark in the AFC South after beating the Jaguars.

Next week, the Texans will look for another win as they face off against the undefeated Buffalo Bills at home.

