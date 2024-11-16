Texans Daily

Texans Coach Has One Request For C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has struggled as of late, and his efforts that have come up short have led to two consecutive losses for the team.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke with Stroud earlier in the week and had a request from him in order to get his game back on track.

“I’d like to see C.J. just go out and cut it loose," Ryans said. "A lot – it’s been probably said about the miscues of what C.J. is doing, but C.J. has done a lot of great things for our team throughout this entire year. Full, complete trust in C.J.. Let him go out and rip it, cut it loose, play fast, play fun."

Stroud usually is at his best when he plays loose, but he hasn't had that come out of his game in recent weeks. Perhaps the reminder and request from Ryans is exactly what he needed.

“For me, I try not to only make plays but try to take care of the football and do the right thing to win the game and sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it don’t. So that means a lot. I am not only a game manager, but I can also be a game changer. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. For me, I am going to keep the swag and kind of like what I told you all last year, Steph Curry can go 0 for whatever, but he is going to keep shooting. That’s me, I am going to keep shooting," Stroud said.

Stroud and the Texans are getting ready to face the Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday Night Football.

