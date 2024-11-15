Texans Daily

Texans Coach Analyzes Cowboys QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush will face the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, where Cooper Rush will be making his second start after Dak Prescott landed on injured reserve.

While that should bode well for Houston's chances against Dallas, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn't underestimating Rush and his abilities.

“Cooper has been there a while and he understands how to operate the offense very efficiently," Ryans said. "When it comes to everything, every operation that goes with the offense, the checks, getting them in the proper plays, Cooper does a great job of managing all of the pre-snap operations and he does a great job of getting the ball out, finding his playmakers, making really good decisions with the football. So, we still have to be on all of our details. Cooper has a great record. When he’s started, he’s won a lot of games. So, we’re going in with the mindset of it being about the Texans and about us executing the right way.”

While the Texans would likely rather face Rush than Prescott, the team cannot afford to drop a third consecutive game, so finding ways to limit him will be key towards victory.

The Texans and Cowboys are set to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday.

