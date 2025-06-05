Texans Coach Among 'Most Important People' in NFL This Season
When drawing up who could be the most important name on the Houston Texans for the 2025 NFL season, who could it be?
There are those on the defensive side of the field as interesting candidates, such as the edge rushing duo of Danielle Hunter or Will Anderson Jr., or even shutdown corner Derek Stingley Jr. On the offensive side, you've got the obvious choice of C.J. Stroud having a key part as Houston's star quarterback, or even Nico Collins as this group's premier weapon when it comes to scoring the rock.
But how about Texans first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley?
In the mind of ESPN analyst Kevin Clark, Caley's the easy pick, and he may not be just the most vital person to the Texans' success in 2025, but perhaps one of the most important names in the entire league.
"He's one of the most important people in the NFL next year, because it's his job to get an elite quarterback back on track," Clark said of Nick Caley. "He worked for Sean McVay and Bill Belichick. Those are two pretty good coaches to work under, if you haven't noticed. But, when you're a passing game coordinator for Sean McVay, you're not calling the shots. This is a huge leap up for him."
"For me with the Texans, do not attribute to the quarterback what you can attribute to the offensive line and to the play-caller," Clark continued. "What I like, is in his first press conference, C.J. Stroud said that Nick is going to give him a lot of control at the line of scrimmage. Bobby Slowik did not give him that. I felt that Bobby Slowik's protection schemes were, frankly, at some points, amateur-ish last year. You combine that with the personnel problems, Kenyon Green who's now gone... There's going to be a big step up here for the Texans."
"I think that C.J. Stroud is going to get back on track. He is as big of a bounceback candidate as there is in this league."
Of course, all of the players on the field are the ones making the plays, but maybe the one drawing those schemes and sets up on the sidelines could have the most crucial role of anyone in the building.
During the first year on the job, it's easy to see how this year could have it's challenges for Caley. Oftentimes, it takes a bit of time for anyone to learn the ropes of their new professional roles, even outside of the NFL world. The Texans' new offensive coordinator may have moments of just that.
But, with his experience in the NFL with a bundle of valuable voices as a part of his development, he could be one that has those aspired tools to handle the weight of being a top-end play-caller and offensive guru the Texans and their offense covet, especially following the results of last season.
Time will tell if Caley has what it takes to move this Texans offense, and C.J. Stroud to the next level, but undoubtedly, the pressure is high for Houston's coach.
