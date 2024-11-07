Texans Coach Praises Lions QB Jared Goff
The Houston Texans face a difficult matchup this week against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
While Goff was once seen as a throwaway in the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, he has emerged as arguably the better player of the two at this stage in their careers.
Goff has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, which hasn't gone unnoticed by Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.
“With Goff, I think he’s very well-coached," Ryans said. "He does a great job of protecting the football. He’s not going to give you many opportunities to take the ball away. He’s very smart, makes great decisions with the ball. They’re an explosive offense, but what sticks out about him is when the explosive is not there, he does a great job of getting the ball to his check down so their team can continue to churn out positive yardage. So, it’s one thing that sticks out about their entire team. They don’t make many mistakes. They’re going to make you beat them and they play clean football. So, Goff has done a great job of getting completions no matter what the defense is. He just takes what’s given and he’s been doing a very good job of that, just keeping the offense on schedule.”
If the Lions offense is going to play at a high level, the Texans defense has to step up and match the energy. If they can do that, the Texans may have a chance to pull off an upset.
