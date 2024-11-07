Texans Daily

Texans WR Nico Collins 'Long Shot' vs. Lions

Nico Collins might not be ready to return for the Houston Texans against the Detroit Lions.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball after a reception during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are able to bring wide receiver Nico Collins back from injured reserve after he has sat the minimum four games for his hamstring injury. However, that doesn't guarantee his return.

ESPN insider Field Yates is deeming Collins a "long shot" to play for the Texans against the Detroit Lions for Sunday Night Football as he has yet to appear in practice or return to the 53-man roster with just one more day of preparation before the Week 10 matchup.

The Texans would benefit from Collins returning, especially after Stefon Diggs was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in the team's Week 8 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Without Diggs and Collins, the Texans struggled mightily in their Week 9 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

If Collins were unable to play, the Texans would have Tank Dell as the top target with John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and Robert Woods each playing a complementary role.

Kickoff between the Lions and Texans is set for 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

