Texans Competing Against Familiar Faces in Vikings Game

The Houston Texans will recognize one or two players very well on the Minnesota Vikings defense.

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) walks off the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are studying the Minnesota Vikings intently this week as they are set to face off against them in Week 3.

However, there are a few players that quarterback C.J. Stroud knows very well in former teammates Blake Cashman and Jonathan Greenard.

“Those boys know I love them," Stroud said. "I saw Blake in Vegas at the Super Bowl and we chopped it up. It was before he actually left the team. So, we were trying to – because he was up on his contract, we were trying to figure it out and I was trying to help him and I wanted him back and the same thing with JG. But you know, some things don’t work out like that. You never have the same team that you ended with. But I’m ready to compete against them. I know those boys are ready to hit me because they didn’t get to hit me last year. So, it’s going to be fun.”

Greenard, a third-round pick in 2020 by the Texans, signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings in the offseason after having a breakout 2023 season in Houston. He recorded 12.5 sacks last season and is picking up where he left off, now with Minnesota. He already has a sack for the Vikings and will look to add another when rushing against Stroud over the weekend.

Cashman spent the past two seasons with the Texans, which were the best of his five-year NFL career. He recorded 106 tackles in 2023, which was more than his first four seasons combined. He had an opportunity to sign with his hometown Vikings for three years and $22.5 million, a deal he couldn't refuse.

Now, Greenard and Cashman will get their chance to hit Stroud in a game while the second-year quarterback looks to beat his former teammates for the first time.

