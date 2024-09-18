Texans Star Has Top Selling Jersey in NFL
The Houston Texans made it all the way to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs last year under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. There weren't many expectations for last year's team, but whatever expectations there were they were exceeded.
During the Texans' run a season ago, Stroud put up historic rookie numbers for a quarterback and became one of the more popular players in the league. This offseason Houston went all-in on their roster with the hopes of making it further than last year's playoff exit and the expectations unsurprisingly rose to heights the franchise hasn't seen in quite some time.
With Stroud's great rookie season, coupled with the offseason work by the organization Stroud has become one of the most likable and fun players to watch on Sundays, and the league, and its fans, are showing their belief in the young signal-caller as he owns the top-selling jersey amongst all NFL players.
It is an honor to be recognized as one of the most popular players in the league, especially by the fans. With the way Stroud carries himself, his character, and his personality it is easy to see why NFL fans have gravitated toward the young quarterback and why they see him as one of the faces of the league in the future.
Stroud will want to eclipse his numbers from a year ago and has a great chance of doing so in an explosive offense with so many weapons. There are things still to work on for the Texans, but once everything comes fully together, the Texans will begin to show why others saw them as one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the season.
