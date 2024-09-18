Texans Star Gets Injury Update for Vikings Game
The Houston Texans are taking on the Minnesota Vikings as they look to remain undefeated after the Week 3 contest.
In Week 2, the Texans might have squeaked out a close win against the Chicago Bears, but they also saw star running back Joe Mixon go down with an ankle injury that restricted him for the remainder of the contest.
Houston released its first injury report of the week, revealing the current injury status of Mixon and the rest of the Texans who might be dealing with an injury. Here's where the injury report stands:
- RB Joe Mixon, Ankle - DNP
- DB Kris Boyd, Hip - DNP
- WR Nico Collins, Hip/Foot - DNP
- DT Foley Fatukasi, Shoulder - DNP
- C Jarrett Patterson, Calf - DNP
- RB Dameon Pierce, Hamstring - DNP
- C Juice Scruggs, Groin - DNP
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Shin - LP
- TE Dalton Shultz, Ankle - LP
- DB M.J. Stewart, Knee - LP
While all eyes might go to a Mixon update -- as he was a non-participant in the first practice of the week -- it's also notable that Nico Collins didn't participate, either. He's expected to play on Sunday, despite being on the injury report.
The injury news for Collins might be optimistic for Week 3, but it seems more and more likely that Mixon will miss the contest, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. With backup running back Dameon Pierce also on the injury report, expect Cam Akers to be ready to get a heavy load of snaps out of the backfield.
It'll be interesting to see how injuries impact the Week 3 contest. Justin Jefferson is gearing towards playing as a limited participant for the Vikings. Wide receiver Jordan Addison didn't practice on Wednesday as he's dealing with an ankle injury.
